Viacom in talks with ex-Fox Chairman Gianopulos to lead Paramount: WSJ
Viacom Inc is in talks with former Twentieth Century Fox Chairman Jim Gianopulos to lead its Paramount Pictures film studio, the Wall Street Journal reported.
LOS ANGELES Lady Gaga said she has undergone surgery to repair an injured hip that forced the pop singer last week to cancel the remainder of her concert tour.
The "Born This Way" singer thanked fans in a blog post on her littlemonsters.com fan website on Thursday, saying the setback was "just a bump in the road."
"As they wheeled me into surgery...I thought about all of your pain and perseverance, your unique family situations, school environments, health issues, homelessness, identity struggles," wrote Lady Gaga, who often engages with her fans about their personal problems.
"So I thought to myself, 'I'm alive; I'm living my dream, and this is just a bump in the road,'" she added.
The 26-year-old singer tweeted on Wednesday that she was heading into surgery to treat a labral tear of her right hip.
No timetable has been set for Lady Gaga to return to performing, and her tour operator said last week that she would need "strict downtime."
Lady Gaga has been on the road for two years, performing concerts on six continents.
The injury forced her to cancel some two dozen concerts in the United States as part of her "Born This Way Ball" tour.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Cynthia Osterman)
Viacom Inc is in talks with former Twentieth Century Fox Chairman Jim Gianopulos to lead its Paramount Pictures film studio, the Wall Street Journal reported.
U.S.-based Spanish-language actors and other performers at Telemundo Television Studios LLC have voted for the first time to form a union, which many of them say is necessary to address inequities between them and English-speaking actors.
NEW YORK Entertainment featuring Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and even Harry Potter are now part of a U.S. regulator's expanded lawsuit accusing two New York men of running a Ponzi scheme centered on the resale of tickets to events such as the smash Broadway musical "Hamilton."