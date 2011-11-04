U.S. singer Lady Gaga performs at the LAP Buddh Circuit after-parties in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lap/Handout

NEW YORK So, will she wear a turkey-and-stuffing dress?

Lady Gaga is coming for Thanksgiving, via a 90-minute, prime time television special on ABC on November 24 which she will direct herself, the network said on Friday.

"A Very Gaga Thanksgiving" will feature Gaga performing eight songs for friends and family, as well an interview with Katie Couric.

Performances will include a duet of "The Lady is a Tramp" with Tony Bennett, as well as her newest single, "Marry the Night." And what holiday special would be complete without "White Christmas"?

"We all know Lady Gaga is a phenomenon," said Couric. "This is a chance to see more of who she is beneath the wild costumes and staged musical numbers," hinting that the singer known for her over-the-top theatricality might eschew outfits like the famous meat dress she wore at the Video Music Awards.

Celebrity chef Art Smith will stop by to help Gaga, 25, prepare a Thanksgiving feast of deep-fried turkey and waffles for her guests, ABC said.

The pop music phenomenon will also open up about her relationships with family and friends, share stories from her past and reflect on what her life is like now living in the white hot spotlight of fame, ABC said.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Jill Serjeant)