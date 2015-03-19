A logo is seen at a Lafarge concrete production plant in Pantin, outside Paris, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators will rule by April 27 whether to approve Irish cement firm CRH's (CRH.I) plan to buy assets from merging companies Lafarge LAFP.PA and Holcim HOLN.VX, the European Commission said on Thursday.

French Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim are selling overlapping activities in line with a pledge to the European Commission for clearing their merger to become the world's largest cement producer.

CRH shareholders approved the 6.5-billion-euro (4.66 billion pounds) acquisitions earlier on Thursday that would make it the world's third-biggest building materials supplier.

Holcim and Lafarge are now seeking to salvage their deal amid issues over the leadership of the combined company and the share exchange ratio.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)