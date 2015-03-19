Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators will rule by April 27 whether to approve Irish cement firm CRH's (CRH.I) plan to buy assets from merging companies Lafarge LAFP.PA and Holcim HOLN.VX, the European Commission said on Thursday.
French Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim are selling overlapping activities in line with a pledge to the European Commission for clearing their merger to become the world's largest cement producer.
CRH shareholders approved the 6.5-billion-euro (4.66 billion pounds) acquisitions earlier on Thursday that would make it the world's third-biggest building materials supplier.
Holcim and Lafarge are now seeking to salvage their deal amid issues over the leadership of the combined company and the share exchange ratio.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.