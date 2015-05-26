The company logo of Lafarge is pictured during the group's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The logo of Swiss cement maker Holcim is seen on a railway car in the village of Huentwangen near the Swiss-German border April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Cement companies Holcim HOLN.VX and Lafarge LAFP.PA said on Tuesday that they have reached a binding agreement under which Irish cement maker CRH Plc (CRH.I) will buy some of their assets for 6.5 billion euro (4.60 billion pounds).

The deal, which will transform the Irish company into the world's third-biggest building materials supplier, was announced in February and includes assets in Europe, Canada, Brazil and the Philippines.

The divestment deal, which was cleared by EU antitrust regulators last month, was a condition for France's Lafarge and Switzerland's Holcim to merge.

(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)