Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
LONDON British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
PARIS Swiss cement maker Holcim HOLN.VX and French merger partner Lafarge LAFP.PA said on Wednesday they had finalised the make-up of the future 10-member executive committee of the combined LafargeHolcim.
The companies confirmed that Holcim Chief Financial Officer Thomas Aebischer would be in charge of finance for the group.
Lafarge Morocco head Saad Sebbar will lead the Middle East and Africa region, while Lafarge France head Pascal Casanova will be in charge of Latin America, the companies said in a joint statement.
The appointments mean each company will have five executives on the combined committee, to be led by Lafarge's Eric Olsen as chief executive.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
BERLIN Britain's departure from the European Union will significantly hurt German firms' business with the United Kingdom and investment will decline strongly in the long term, the president of Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday.