Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
WASHINGTON Holcim Ltd HOLN.VX, a Swiss company, and Lafarge S.A. LAFP.PA, which is based in Paris, on Monday won U.S. antitrust approval to merge after they agreed to divest assets, the Federal Trade Commission.
The companies agreed to divest plants, terminals and a quarry to gain approval of their $25 billion deal, the FTC said.
The companies won approval for the deal from European Union antitrust enforcers in December.
In the United States, the two companies agreed that Lafarge would sell a cement plant and quarry in Iowa as well as terminals and distribution centres in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Louisiana.
Lafarge said previously that it would sell its Davenport cement plant in Iowa and seven terminals along the Mississippi River to Summit Materials (SUM.N) for $450 million in cash plus Summit's Bettendorf, Iowa, cement terminal.
Holcim will sell slag cement plants in Chicago and New Jersey and terminals in Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois and elsewhere. Slag cement is a specialty cement used to make more durable buildings.
The two companies - the biggest cement makers in the world - announced the megadeal in April 2014, saying it was the biggest ever merger of equals.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.