How do you say deja vu in Greek?
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
PARIS Lafarge LAFP.PA could announce the sale of assets in the UK in the coming weeks to obtain clearance for its planned building materials joint venture with miner Anglo American (AAL.L), its chief executive said on Friday.
Britain's Competition Commission said in May that the two companies had to sell an "extensive package of operations", including one of the UK's largest cement plants.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.
MUNICH German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Saturday that the euro was too low for Germany but made clear that Berlin had no power to address this "problem" because monetary policy was set by the independent European Central Bank.