PARIS Lafarge LAFP.PA could announce the sale of assets in the UK in the coming weeks to obtain clearance for its planned building materials joint venture with miner Anglo American (AAL.L), its chief executive said on Friday.

Britain's Competition Commission said in May that the two companies had to sell an "extensive package of operations", including one of the UK's largest cement plants.

