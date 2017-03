Smoke rises from a furnace at Lafarge cement factory in Trbovlje November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Bor Slana

PARIS Lafarge LAFP.PA, the world's largest cement maker, said on Wednesday it swung back to profit in the fourth quarter and said it secured close to 900 million euros (777 million pounds) worth of divestments in 2012.

Quarterly net profit was 100 million euros, compared with a loss of 3 million in the same period a year earlier, while sales declined 1 percent to 3.8 billion.

The company said it would propose a dividend of 1 euro a share for 2012.

(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)