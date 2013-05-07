Smoke rises from a furnace at Lafarge cement factory in Trbovlje November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Bor Slana

PARIS Lafarge LAFP.PA, the world's largest cement maker, on Tuesday confirmed its 2013 targets as it posted a widening loss in the first quarter, hit by lower cement demand, poor weather in Europe and foreign exchange headwinds.

The net loss in the period was 117 million euros (98 million pounds), compared with a loss of 60 million a year earlier, while sales declined 6 percent to 3.136 billion, or 4 percent on a comparable basis.

The results compare with a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average consensus of a 62.40 million net loss and sales of 3.16 billion.

