ZURICH LafargeHolcim (LHN.S) will meet its targets for 2016 and beyond, Chief Executive Eric Olsen told Reuters, defying doubters who have sent the shares plunging 46 percent since the merger last year that created the world's biggest cement maker.

"We make a commitment and we deliver on the commitment," he said in an interview on Wednesday. "That's my mantra."

France's Lafarge and Switzerland's Holcim joined forces in a $44 billion (31.20 billion pounds)tie-up, promising to cut costs and redirect capital previously locked into hundreds of plants worldwide to boost profits and return cash to shareholders.

By 2018 it aims for 8 billion Swiss francs ($8.31 billion) in operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, from 2015's 5.7 billion francs.

For 2016, Olsen is aiming for high single-digit EBITDA growth, a target that has been challenged by some analysts who are concerned that lingering challenges in India, Nigeria, China, Brazil and Russia will trip up the company.

After first-quarter EBITDA fell 17 percent, Bernstein's Phil Roseberg predicted only the most extraordinary results going forward will keep LafargeHolcim from missing Olsen's 2016 target.

Olsen's 2018 goals are unrealistic, too, said Roseberg, a former Lafarge employee who now tracks his old company's financial performance closely.

"Q1 reporting further highlighted the disconnect between the attractive cash flow story painted by management and the performance of the underlying business and has done nothing to convince us the 2018 targets can be met," Roseberg said in a note to clients.

The share decline since last July has wiped out nearly 20 billion francs in market value. Meanwhile, rivals Heidelbergcement (HEIG.DE) of Germany and Ireland's CRH (CRH.I) have held their value.

'MY OBSESSION'

Olsen, a 52-year-old Chicago native who previously headed Lafarge's operations, said the combined company's value is not captured in today's share price.

"I've got my business plan, I see my forecasts, I review our forecasts each month," he said. "Near-term performance is my focus and my obsession."

In a downtown Zurich hotel conference room, Olsen described changes he has seen while visiting LafargeHolcim locations in 90 countries that he said underscore the merger's logic.

Last week, he was in Argentina, where he said LafargeHolcim is benefiting from purchasing economies of scale in ways that would have been impossible before the fusion.

Similarly, Olsen said, merging the companies' networks has allowed it to shutter aging or underutilised plants including one outside Moscow in Russia that otherwise would have bled cash.

Among other things on his to-do list: LafargeHolcim has 55 billion francs in capital tied up in plants, against just 29.5 billion francs in annual sales.

Invested capital must be reduced, and Olsen said the merger is producing an "asset light" operation whose global trading network enables deliveries via ocean-going bulk cargo ships, with fewer cement plants.

"I don't want proposals about new green field plants," he said in the interview. "We're going to be spending much less development capital going forward, without impacting our growth trajectory.”

Olsen said his other goals are intact, too.

Hitting 1.5 billion francs in merger-related cost savings by 2018 is well within reach, he said. Assets sales are going so well they could exceed the 3.5 billion francs he had previously promised for 2016, to trim 18 billion in debt by nearly a third.

Indian asset sales, delayed this year by regulators, were now "moving along very well".

Deals not completed by Dec. 31 will roll into 2017, Olsen added, but the current asset-sale programme will be done by then. Future disposals are on the table, he said, but in the context of "active portfolio management," not mass sell-offs.

Merger-linked personnel changes are largely done, with 1,600 employees exiting amid restructuring. Still, more layoffs among the remaining 100,000 employees cannot be ruled out.

"I'm impatient," Olsen said. "I want us to be delivering results."

