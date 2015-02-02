EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON Books are covered for an accelerated bookbuild by CRH (CRH.L) to help fund the Irish building supply group's acquisition of assets from cement firms Holcim HOLN.VX and Lafarge LAFP.PA, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
CRH said that it was selling around 9.99 percent of its current issued share capital, or 74,039,915 shares, to help fund the 6.5 billion-euro ($7.36 billion/£4.31 billion) purchase.
The share sale is being led by UBS UBSN.S. JPMorgan (JPM.N), Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and J&E Davy are joint bookrunners.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.