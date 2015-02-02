LONDON Books are covered for an accelerated bookbuild by CRH (CRH.L) to help fund the Irish building supply group's acquisition of assets from cement firms Holcim HOLN.VX and Lafarge LAFP.PA, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

CRH said that it was selling around 9.99 percent of its current issued share capital, or 74,039,915 shares, to help fund the 6.5 billion-euro ($7.36 billion/£4.31 billion) purchase.

The share sale is being led by UBS UBSN.S. JPMorgan (JPM.N), Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and J&E Davy are joint bookrunners.

(Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Anjuli Davies)