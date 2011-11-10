BEIJING The lack of political clarity in Italy is fuelling uncertainty for the markets, the International Monetary Fund's chief said on Thursday.

Christine Lagarde, head of the IMF, made the comment at a press conference in Beijing.

The political and economic crisis in Italy has spurred fears of a split in the euro zone, with borrowing costs for Europe's third biggest economy near unsustainable levels and the bloc unable to afford a bailout.

Lagarde also said she believes Chinese authorities are prepared to let the yuan appreciate further. She added she did not think the time was right for the Chinese currency, the yuan, to be included in the IMF's SDR units, but said that such a time might come soon, although she did not offer a timeframe.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)