PARIS The lawyer of International Monetary Fund (IMF) boss Christine Lagarde said on Thursday he would recommend his client appeal a French court's decision to bring her to trial over her role in the Bernard Tapie/Credit Lyonnais affair.

"It's incomprehensible," Lagarde's lawyer Yves Repiquet said on French TV channel iTele. "I will recommend Mrs Lagarde appeal this decision."

The decision by the Cour de justice de la Republique - which judges ministers for crimes in office - comes as a surprise, as France's top prosecutor had recommended in September that magistrates drop investigations into Lagarde for alleged negligence with regard to the affair.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas)