NEW YORK A French court's decision to order IMF chief Christine Lagarde face trial over her role in a contested pay-out to a French businessman should not prevent her from doing her job, French finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday.

"She's innocent until proven guilty, so I don't see how this should prevent her from carrying out her current duties," Sapin told reporters while in New York.

