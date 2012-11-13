Arnaud Lagardere, the head of French media group Lagardere, attends the group annual shareholders meeting in Paris May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French media group Lagardere (LAGA.PA), owner of 7.5 percent of EADS EAD.PA whose planned merger with Britain's BAE Systems (BAES.L) collapsed last month, said on Tuesday it will most likely dispose of its EADS stake in 2013.

Lagardere CEO and EADS Chairman Arnaud Lagardere said in a conference call that the programmes for the future A350 aircraft and for the A400M military transport plane were well under way, providing a "window" to sell the EADS stake.

Lagardere owns its EADS stake as part of a pact designed to maintain the balance between the company's French and German shareholders.

The French state owns 15 percent, while German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) holds 15 percent, with 22.5 percent of voting rights.

(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Dominique Vidalon)