PARIS French media to aerospace group Lagardere (LAGA.PA) said on Tuesday it will probably sell its 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA by the end of next year.

Arnaud Lagardere, who is chief executive of Lagardere and also chairs EADS, said he would use the sale proceeds to reward shareholders, cut debt and make "minor" acquisitions.

"It's clear now with the French government and everybody inside EADS that we will leave probably, more than probably next year," Lagardere told a conference call on his group's third quarter sales.

Lagardere's comments are the latest sign of instability in the pact that unites EADS' core shareholders, with key member Daimler also having made clear its plan to exit. The future composition of the pact - designed to maintain the balance between the company's French and German shareholders - remains cloudy.

"The A350 (programme) seems to be on track, the A400M also despite some difficulty seems to be on track. We have a window here where most of our projects - if not all of the projects - seems to be on track," he added.

The French state owns 15 percent of EADS, while German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) holds 15 percent, with 22.5 percent of voting rights.

Daimler has already agreed to sell half by the end of the year to German state-owned development bank KfW KFW.UL as a first step.

EADS and BAE Systems called off the world's largest defence and aviation merger last month, and pinned the blame on Germany for wrecking the $45 billion deal.

The merger hinged on France and Germany accepting a more limited role in the combined firm than they have wielded in the past at EADS.

"The beauty of the negotiation with BAE is that everything was on the table - Daimler selling to the German government or not," Lagardere said. "There has been extended communication on the pact."

