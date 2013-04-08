Visitors look at aircraft models at the EADS booth during the ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

PARIS French media group Lagardere (LAGA.PA) has begun selling its 7.4 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA, a key element of the group's planned ownership restructuring.

The sale of the stake, worth 2.4 billion euros (2.04 billion pounds) at current prices, will be conducted via a private placement, Lagardere said in a statement on Monday. Merrill Lynch and Societe Generale are global coordinators and bookrunners.

EADS has committed to buying back 500 million euros' worth of shares, Lagardere added.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Greg Mahlich)