Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
PARIS French media group Lagardere has started exclusive talks with radio and TV producer Alain Kruger and Rothschild banker Gregoire Chertok to sell the print versions of its movie magazine Premiere and events listing magazine Pariscope.
The two parties have a month to finalise terms and conditions of a potential sale, Lagardere (LAGA.PA) said in a statement on Wednesday. It did not give any details of the potential price.
Lagardere, whose magazines are facing fierce competition from content available on the Internet, said last week it planned to sell 10 titles to focus on its most strategic brands online such as the French edition of Elle, Paris Match and Le Journal du Dimanche.
The titles for sale include Psychologies magazine and several home and decoration publications. Hundreds of jobs could be at risk if the titles do not find buyers.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq. Editing by Jane Merriman)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a build-up in debt and strives to keep a lid on risks in its financial sector.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.