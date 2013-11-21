Electronic-components maker Laird Plc (LRD.L) said it had appointed Martin Read, former CEO of Logica, as chairman-elect of the group.

Laird, which supplied antennae for the wireless system of Virgin Media Inc VMED.O installed in the London Underground for the 2012 London Olympics, said Read will replace Nigel Keen, who is retiring, at the next AGM on May 2, 2014.

Read was chief executive of IT services company Logica from 1993 to 2007 and is a non-executive director of Lloyds of London SOLYD.UL. Logica was acquired by Canadian rival CGI Group (GIBa.TO) last year.

Laird is a supplier of components for companies such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS).

