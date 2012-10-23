Asia gains as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar dips
TOKYO Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, joining a record-setting session for global markets as investors cheered upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings on Wall Street.
Laird Plc (LRD.L), which makes electromagnetic shielding and heat control devices for electronic equipment, said quarterly revenue rose as its wireless systems business benefited from robust demand in the North American automotive market.
The British company, which designs and supplies a range of high-specification wireless antennae and machine-to-machine wireless modules, also said it was on track to meet its full-year expectations.
Laird, which counts Apple (AAPL.O) as a major customer, said revenue rose 10 percent to 133 million pounds ($213.25 million) in the third quarter, boosted by a double-digit growth in September.
Revenue from its wireless systems business rose 11 percent to 49 million pounds while performance materials division was up 9 percent at 84 million pounds.
Laird, which was founded as a shipbuilding company in 1824, makes devices for tablets, phones, televisions and gaming consoles.
Laird's shares, which have risen 40 percent this year, closed at 216.7 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.
British recruiting company Hays said it remained confident for the rest of its financial year after reporting a 3 percent rise in first-half net fees at constant currencies on growth in Europe, Australia and Asia.
EDINBURGH British outsourcer Serco posted a 14 percent fall in underlying trading profit to 82 million pounds ($102 million) in the year to December, meeting targets as it emerges from an overhaul.