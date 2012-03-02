Britain's Laird (LRD.L) said its full-year underlying profit jumped 31 percent on strong demand for its electronic components used in tablets and smartphones.

The company -- whose products are used in iPads, TVs and gaming consoles -- also said it had acquired MMG and Summit Technologies for a total of $60 million to complement its electromagnetic shielding and wireless modules businesses.

The acquisitions were expected to add to earnings in 2012.

London-based Laird posted an underlying profit of 52.7 million pounds ($84.10 million) for 2011, up from 40.2 million pounds, a year ago.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 19 percent to 491.3 million pounds.

"We expect the underlying demand for our products to continue to grow as electronic devices continue to evolve," the company said in a statement.

Laird, which last year rejected a takeover offer from Cooper Industries CBE.N, raised its final dividend by 26 percent to 5.3 pence a share.

The company, a major supplier for Apple Inc (AAPL.O), said it continued to look for a chief executive to replace Peter Hill, who stepped down in November due to ill health.

Laird's shares, which have risen 35 percent in the last three months, closed at 172.5 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.6266 British pounds)

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)