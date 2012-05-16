LONDON Oil rig maker Lamprell (LAM.L) said it would swing to a loss in the first half of the year due to equipment delivery delays and unexpected costs, in a surprise downgrade to its outlook which sent its shares plunging.

Lamprell said on Wednesday that a tight global supply market had made it difficult to acquire specialised equipment, hitting its revenue. In addition, delivering two windfarm vessels for an order would cost more than expected, it said.

The two factors combined would lead it to report a small first half loss, Lamprell said.

The downbeat outlook was in contrast to positive guidance outlined by the group six weeks ago in March, when it predicted continued growth.

Shares in Lamprell plummeted 64 percent to 106 pence at 8:41 a.m, making it the top faller in Britain's mid-cap index, and wiping around 500 million pounds off its market capitalisation.

Lamprell downgraded its profit margin expectation for 2012 to 3.5 percent, which it said was considerably behind its original view, but added that it expected a recovery in profit in the second half of the year as the supply issues ease.

"Despite the recent contract awards adding to an already strong order book, today's announcement creates a lot of uncertainty," Oriel Securities analyst David Round said.

He said Lamprell appeared to be downgrading 2012 expectations by around 60 percent and added that he was putting his "buy" recommendation under review.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)