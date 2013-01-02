LONDON Oil rig maker Lamprell (LAM.L) said it had been successful in negotiating waivers to its banking covenants and was making progress on a wider deal to provide long-term financing.

The company said its working capital position had improved significantly in recent months and it had ended the year with net cash of about $100 million due to improved revenue and tighter financial controls.

Shares in the company were up 17 percent at 0911 GMT after losing nearly two thirds of their value last year.

Lamprell had said in November its full-year loss would be 7 times greater than it previously forecast. In total the company issued five profit warnings in 2012 and suffered the departure of its chief executive along with two other senior managers.

November's bleaker forecast arose following a review conducted by an external accountancy and consultancy firm.

A Caspian Sea project is causing the biggest hit to the tune of nearly $25 million, with the company citing low labour productivity and restricted availability of equipment at a third-party facility as the reasons for the loss.

Lamprell said it had launched the rig into the water, marking a critical milestone for the project.

The company also said it had secured a $40 million contract for a North Sea-related project and said it would implement a wider financing which will be completed by mid-2013.

