LONDON, March 26 - Oil rig maker Lamprell (LAM.L) reported a rise in profit on Monday and said a record bid pipeline and positive sentiment in the industry, boosted by high oil prices, made the company upbeat on its prospects for 2012.

The United Arab Emirates-based firm said net profit for the year to end-2011 rose 11 percent to $73.8 million, before exceptional charges related to its acquisition of Norway's Maritime Industrial Services Co (MIS), which amounted to $10.5 million.

"The transformational acquisition of Maritime Industrial Services ... significantly contributed to consolidating our position as a market leader," Chief Executive Nigel McCue said in a statement.

"Ongoing strength in the oil price has also helped to bolster a record bid pipeline and we ended the year with unprecedented levels of enquiries and bid activity."

The company said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation for 2011 were $100.8 million, a 28.5 percent increase from the year before and ahead of consensus estimates of $91.4 provided by the company.

Lamprell's revenue jumped 128 percent to $1.15 billion and revenue from new build projects increased by 282 percent to $790 million.

The company, which started its first jackup rig conversion in 1974, said its order book stood at $1.2 billion at the end of 2011.

Lamprell is proposing a final dividend of 8 cents per share, down from 9.5 cents last year.

