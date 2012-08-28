LONDON Oil rig maker Lamprell (LAM.L) reassured on its future saying that its bid pipeline was positive and it was confident of the support of its banks after posting a loss in a torrid first-half marred by the impact of contract delays.

Lamprell, which this year has issued a series of warnings on its performance, said on Tuesday that it made a net loss of $47.1 million in the six months to June 30, slightly higher than the $45 million loss it forecast in July, after the cost of delayed deliveries of wind farm installation vessels.

Calling the results "a setback", the United Arab Emirates-based company said it expected to be able to restructure its agreements with its banks to avoid any breaches in the full-year period, and added that it was continuing to see strong demand in its key oil rig market.

"The group's order book remains at an historically high level of $ 1.5 billion and bid activity remains positive across all our main businesses," Chief Executive Nigel McCue said.

Lamprell maintained its guidance for the full-year at a loss of between $12 million to $17 million.

The introduction of new systems and the reorganisation of management were also being implemented to try to address the difficulties which led to the company's under-performance, it said.

The company said it was not proposing to pay a dividend for the period to end-June.

Shares in Lamprell, which have plummeted 74 percent in the last six months, closed at 90 pence on Friday, valuing the company at 234.3 million pounds ($370.2 million).

($1 = 0.6330 British pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young)