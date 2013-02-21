LONDON British insurer Lancashire (LRE.L) said it would hand back $170 million (111 million pounds) of capital to investors via a special dividend because flat insurance prices were limiting opportunities for profitable underwriting.

Shareholders in Lancashire, which insures ships, oil rigs and aircraft, will receive a one-off payout of $1.05 per share, on top of a final dividend for 2012 of 10 cents a share, the company said on Thursday.

Lancashire, which moved its tax domicile to Britain from Bermuda last year, also said its pretax profit for 2012 rose 8 percent to $236.8 million, ahead of the $219 million pencilled in by analysts in a company poll.

The insurer said it expected to take a hit of $44.5 million from Superstorm Sandy, towards the bottom end of a range between $40 million and $60 million it forecast in December.

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Holmes)