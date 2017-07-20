FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Toshiba's Landis+Gyr prices IPO at 78 Swiss francs per share - source
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 20, 2017 / 1:02 PM / in a day

Toshiba's Landis+Gyr prices IPO at 78 Swiss francs per share - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File Photo: The logo of Swiss-based meter maker Landis+Gyr is seen at an office building in the Swiss town of Zug May 19, 2011.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss smart meter maker Landis+Gyr has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 78 Swiss francs per share, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

This would imply a market value of just under 2.3 billion Swiss francs (1.85 billion pounds) for the company, putting it on track for the biggest Swiss IPO since Petroplus in 2006.

The IPO price range had been set at 70 to 82 francs per share.

The shares are due to start trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on July 21.

A spokesman for Landis+Gyr said the official price would be known on Friday.

Landis+Gyr is majority-owned by Japan's Toshiba (6502.T). Toshiba is seeking to sell assets after warning of heavy losses for the past year.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Rupert Pretterklieber in Zurich. Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.