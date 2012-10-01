OSLO Gas flows to Britain from Norway through the Langeled pipeline has restarted after dropping to zero on Monday morning, data from gas system operator Gassco showed.

Gas flows were over 50 million cubic metres a day through Sunday before suddenly falling to zero early on Monday, and Gassco did not provide any explanation.

The gas system operator said previously that maintenance at Norway's Kollsnes gas processing plant was extended by two days to Tuesday following a compressor failure.

Norway's oil company Statoil, which handles about 80 percent of total country's gas exports, said in a separate message its output was reduced by 11 mcm per day for six hours starting at 0829 GMT.

It did not provide details of where the outage took place or its reason, and it was not clear whether it had an impact on the Langeled flows, which were up to 48.1 mcm per day at 1130 GMT.

The 70 million cubic metres per day Langeled is Britain's main sub-sea gas import route.

