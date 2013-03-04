European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
LONDON Lansdowne Partners, one of the world's best-known hedge fund managers, said Paul Ruddock is to retire as chief executive to focus on his work in the arts and on charity work.
Ruddock, who co-founded Lansdowne in 1998 with Steven Heinz, is to hand over his responsibilities at the end of June. He will remain as a significant shareholder, the firm said in a statement.
Lansdowne manages $12.4 billion (8.2 billion pounds). Its main fund, the $8.9 billion Developed Markets fund, returned 18 percent last year and is up more than 7.5 percent so far this year.
Ruddock, a major donor to the arts who received a knighthood in 2012, is chairman of London's Victoria & Albert museum.
(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
LONDON British consumers are feeling the strain of rising prices caused by last year's Brexit vote, suggesting the economy is heading for a slowdown just as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union, surveys and data showed on Tuesday.