LJUBLJANA Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) is set to buy Slovenia's largest brewery Pivovarna Lasko PILR.LJ after it offered the highest bid for Lasko, sources close to the deal told Reuters.

Heineken offered 25.5 euros per share, which would value the whole company at some 220 million euros (158.8 million pounds), the sources said.

Heineken was not available for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)