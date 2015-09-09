LONDON The engines of a British Airways plane that caught fire in Las Vegas were not made by Rolls-Royce (RR.L), a spokesman for the British engineering company said.

According to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration's Pacific Division, the plane's left engine burst into flames on takeoff, forcing the passengers and crew to escape the smoke and flames that enveloped the aircraft.

The plane was a Boeing Co 777 (BA.N) which was bound for Gatwick, London. BA's 777s either uses engines from Rolls or General Electric (GE.N), according to British Airways.

