MACAU U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson said on Wednesday that he plans to spend $35 billion (22 billion pounds) on a mini-Las Vegas strip in Spain, where he is courting the country's two top urban areas, Barcelona and Madrid, with plans for a casino complex.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N) Chairman and Chief Executive Adelson also said he was looking to build in Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Adelson was speaking at a press conference ahead of the opening of his new $4 billion (2 billion pounds) casino property in Macau, the world's largest casino destination.

Las Vegas Sands said in February that it was studying an investment of as much as 15 billion euros ($20 billion) over 10 years in a casino complex in Spain, which would include 36,000 hotel beds, 18,000 slot machines and three golf courses.

Under its $31 billion (19 billion pounds) Macau unit Sands China Ltd (1928.HK), the group already has two casinos open in the former Portuguese colony.

