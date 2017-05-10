Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
SANTIAGO LATAM Airlines will increase seats on flights between Chile and North America and Europe, and add a new route to North America, it said on Wednesday, as it seeks to win regulatory approval for a deal with IAG's British Airways and Iberia and American Airlines Group.
The carriers, all members of the Oneworld Alliance, signed a deal in January 2016 to coordinate flight schedules and prices.
Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia have already approved the deal, with some restrictions to ensure passenger choice in Latin America. Chile's competition tribunal is expected to rule on the deal in coming weeks.
LATAM Airlines also said it would also take steps to maintain competition on flights between Santiago and Madrid and Miami.
"These commitments are more than sufficient and resolve completely the competition risks," LATAM said in a statement.
In November, Chile's anti-competition regulator raised concerns, saying that the operation could increase fares and affect route availability.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Richard Chang)
PARIS Boeing unveiled a new version of its bestselling 737 aircraft on Monday, injecting life into a faltering civil aviation market as French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to open the world's biggest air show in Paris.
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.