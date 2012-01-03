MEXICO CITY Latin America's top central banks should have room to cut interest rates next year if the euro zone debt crisis strikes the region harder than expected.

A Reuters survey of economists showed deep scars left on the world economy by the financial crisis mean central banks in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia can afford to take rates lower without necessarily entering an inflation danger zone.

The survey showed neutral interest rates - the level of interest rates which is 'just right' in terms of growth and inflation - had fallen in all four countries since 2008.

This means that central banks can afford to cut rates more now than they could before without risking runaway inflation, even if current benchmark rates are already near neutral - as the survey suggested.

About 60 percent of responses - 17 of 27 - said a drop in the world economy's long-term potential growth had helped to drive down neutral rates, rather than any local structural reforms.

Lower growth and lower global interest rates have lead to lower inflation expectations world-wide and also put upwards pressure on many Latin American currencies, braking local growth but also further reducing price pressures, and meaning inflation is more easily controlled at lower rate levels.

"The abundance of global liquidity and the slackness in developed markets do give us the capacity in emerging markets to push interest rates lower down without igniting inflation at the same speed that we did in the past," said Barclays Capital economist Marcelo Salomon.

"Probably we will not see higher inflation even if rates fall below the equilibrium level."

Analysts polled by Reuters have cut growth forecasts for developed economies in 2012, with the euro zone seen in recession until April and Britain and Japan teetering on the brink, although the United States is looking up.

Latin America rates, CPI: r.reuters.com/wyq45s

Latin American policymakers are fretting that the region may face contagion similar to that of 2009, when central banks more than halved average interest rates in the four economies.

AMMUNITION AVAILABLE

The survey suggests that current benchmark interest rates are around or just below neutral in several countries.

Mexico's inflation-adjusted neutral interest rate is about 2 percent, according to the median estimate of 10 economists.

Using the central bank's 3 percent long-term inflation target as a yardstick, this would suggest a nominal neutral rate of about 5 percent -- close to the central bank's current 4.5 percent benchmark rate.

The real neutral rate in Chile, which also has an inflation target of 3 percent, is now about 2.5 percent, according to the median of seven responses, implying current headline rates of 5.25 percent are also just on the loose side of neutral.

Chile is seen cutting rates by 25 basis points in January as Europe's debt crisis stings the country's key industrial sector, even though most economists said domestic potential growth had moved higher since 2008.

"This all has to do with the fact that global rates have fallen," said Katia Diaz, a currency analyst with 4Cast Inc in New York, of Chile. "Slowing potential global growth is the main factor."

Three of the five economists surveyed for Brazil gave an estimate of between 6 percent and 7 percent for Latin America's biggest economy, which would put neutral headline rates at 10.5 to 11.5 percent. Brazil's central bank, which aims for 4.5 percent inflation, has cut rates three times since August to 11 percent and more is expected in 2012.

All five economists who gave an estimate for Colombia said neutral rates had fallen there too. Colombia raised rates to 4.75 percent in November and is weighing the risks to growth against inflation pressures.

But the country's central bank said it could react "rapidly" if conditions in Europe worsened and showed signs of impacting the local economy.

Although official rate cuts in the region next year would start from a base about 30 percent lower than in 2008, economists said this might also have an upside.

"When you have lower rates, if you cut 100 basis points, as a percentage of your rate it's bigger than it was three years ago," said HSBC economist Andre Loes.

For those fretting about inflation, lower neutral rates can also bring benefits.

In Colombia and Chile, the cost of borrowing minus the inflation rate is lower now than it was at the peak of the countries' cutting cycles despite higher benchmark rates, a sign of how high inflation has eroded rate hikes.

If economists are right, central banks should find it easier to bring inflation under control than before.

"If this is the case, they have to be less aggressive in hiking rates to contain inflation," said former Argentine central bank governor Mario Blejer.

"In the past perhaps they needed to hike by 200 basis points to reduce inflation to 3 percent; now you need to hike less because the rate of equilibrium is lower."

(Additional reporting by Noe Torres and Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City, Jack Kimball and Nelson Bocanegra in Bogota, Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro and Alexandra Ulmer and Simon Gardner in Santiago)