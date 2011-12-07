RIGA Latvia has finalised an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as it aims to bring to an end a bailout programme which began in 2008, the finance minister was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

Baltic news agency BNS quoted Finance Minister Andriks Vilks as saying at a conference that he had signed a new letter of intent with the IMF to finish the program. A new agreement with the European Commission was being finalised, he added.

Latvia is due to end the bailout programme with the IMF late this month. The European Commission agreement is due to end in January.

Latvia took a bailout worth $7.5 billion (4.8 billion pounds) from the IMF and European Union in 2008.

It has been negotiating with the Fund and the Commission on its 2012 budget, the final key stage of completing the bailout programme.

The bailout was backed by a programme of spending cuts and tax hikes to reduce the budget deficit from about 10 percent of output in 2009 to a planned 2.5 percent of output in 2012.

(via Stockholm newsroom, writing by Patrick Lannin)