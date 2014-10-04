RIGA Latvia's three-party coalition government comfortably led the opposition in a general election on Saturday, according to two exit polls.

One poll, conducted by the news agency LETA together with the broadcaster LNT and Riga Stradins University, gave the combined Unity party, Nationalist Alliance and Union of Greens and Farmers 61.7 percent of the vote for a likely 63 of parliament's 100 seats.

The pro-Russian opposition Concord party had 21.6 percent, while two new parties looked set to cross the 5 percent threshold to enter parliament.

The Alliance of Latvia's Regions had 6 percent of the vote and "For Latvia from the Heart" had 5.4 percent, according to the exit poll.

A separate exit poll by the news agency BNS together with Riga Stradins University and University Turiba put the centre-right coalition on 63.1 percent, against 19.4 percent for Concord, 6.2 percent for the Alliance of Latvia's Regions and 6.9 percent for "For Latvia from the Heart".

In the LETA poll, around 25 percent of respondents declined to say how they voted, while in the BNS poll this figure was 27 percent.

(Reporting by Aija Krutaine; Editing by Kevin Liffey)