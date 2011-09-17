RIGA A party traditionally backed by Latvia's large Russian minority was set for a convincing victory in a snap election on Saturday, results from more than half of the polling districts showed.

With 578 of 1,027 polling districts counted, Harmony Centre was on 32 percent of the vote, followed by the party of ex-president Valdis Zatlers on 19.4 percent and that of Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis on 17 percent.

Analysts have said Dombrovskis and Zatlers could together form the core of a new government, though a significant win by Harmony Centre could give it a strong claim to be in government for the first time since the Baltic state regained its independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991.

(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)