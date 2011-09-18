RIGA A pro-Russian party gained the most votes in an election in Latvia for the first time since the Baltic country won independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, but the two runner ups moved on Sunday to block it from entering government.

Harmony Centre, supported mostly by Latvia's large Russian minority, hoped to exploit anger over the ruling centre-right's public sector wage cuts and fear over its pursuit of euro membership when Europe is struggling with a debt crisis.

But if Harmony realises its goal to be in a coalition, it could help Russia increase its influence in the NATO member and EU state, which has not had a party catering to its Russian minority in government since independence.

"I am convinced that Latvian politicians ... will be able to form a coalition where the interests of all voters are represented," Harmony Centre leader Nils Usakov, 35, said on LNT television on Saturday.

Harmony will begin talks with parties on Monday.

Though it came first in the election, Harmony's number of votes rose only slightly since the last ballot in October 2010. A lower turnout helped raise its share of the votes.

Usakov, whose party has ties to Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's United Russia, had campaigned for a delay in entering the euro and for the terms of the 7.5 billion euro bailout taken in 2008 to be re-negotiated.

He seemed to soften his stance on the portrayal of Russian involvement in Latvia, saying he was not allergic to the word occupation -- which is how most Latvians view the 50 years of Soviet rule. However, he said Russian-speakers who arrived during Soviet times should not be labelled as "occupiers."

About a third of the 2.2 million population are Russian speakers and just over half of them have the right to vote.

According to initial results, Harmony won 28.5 percent of the vote, with 1,023 of 1,027 districts counted.

The two centre-right parties, which came second and third, said they would start talks on a coalition on Sunday after Saturday's election, called to break the power of oligarch businessmen less than a year after the last poll.

Former president Valdis Zatlers' new party won 20.8 percent of the vote and with 18.8 percent for third-placed Unity party of current Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis, they hope to form the core of a new coalition to pursue earlier policies of fiscal austerity and euro zone adoption in 2014.

TURN TO NATIONALISTS?

A spokeswoman for Zatlers' party said talks with Unity would take place on Sunday afternoon and then later with a nationalist bloc. Analysts say the All for Latvia-For Fatherland and Freedom-LNNK could form a majority after initial results showed it would almost double its vote to about 13 percent.

President Andris Berzinsh is responsible for nominating the prime minister. He has said he will only do that after September 28, when he returns from a trip to the United Nations in New York, giving parties time to agree on a coalition.

In a statement, he said the new government had to be able to work for the full three years of its term, successfully complete reforms which went with the country's 2008 bailout, and strengthen state finances and budget discipline.

Such words would seem to favour Dombrovskis and Zatlers.

Dombrovskis, 40, led Latvia through a package of public sector pay cuts, which saw some salaries reduced by 50 percent, and higher taxes after the 2008 crisis. He says his policies restored international confidence in Latvia and brought about a recovery from an 18 percent drop in economic output in 2009.

Zatlers forced the election by ordering the dissolution of parliament after lawmakers refused permission for prosecutors to search a flat owned by a businessman, who is also a member of parliament and one of three men labelled as an oligarch.

Opponents say the lawmaker and two others have used their wealth to influence politics and favour their business interests. The men have denied any wrongdoing.

Two of the three "oligarchs" are set to lose their places in parliament, the vote showed, while a farmers' party spearheaded by the third would have its representation cut to about 13 seats from 22, according to the LNT estimate.

