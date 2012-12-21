RIGA Officials in the small Baltic state of Latvia have taken to Twitter, blogs and TV shows to persuade a reluctant public of the merits of adopting the euro.

The government wants the nation of 2 million, whose economy is on the mend after years of austerity and a plunge in output in 2009, to join the euro zone in 2014.

While it currently has no plan to hold a referendum on the issue, polls show the public is on balance opposed to joining the shared currency.

If it does go ahead, however, Latvia could be the first in a batch of eastern European members to join the currency bloc, as neighbouring Lithuania and regional heavyweight Poland are also considering the idea now that the euro zone is getting to grips with its debt problems.

Such a move by Latvia would cap two decades of European integration efforts following the collapse of the Soviet bloc.

Finance Minister Andris Vilks told Reuters this week the centre-right government, which has slashed public sector wages and hiked taxes in the wake of the 2008 crisis, planned to start the euro entry process next February.

"I think the situation (with public opinion) will improve in the coming months because information will be widely available," Vilks told Reuters in the interview.

He said other countries that adopted the euro focused on an information push in the last six months before the switch over, and that Latvia was having to do that well in advance.

"We are forced to do that two times faster and explain not just about the switch over but about the euro zone itself and what's happening there," he said.

The Finance Ministry's Twitter feed is full of positive words about the euro, while government and central bank officials have taken to the Internet and more traditional media to talk up the benefits of the shared currency.

Switching the carrot for the stick, one European Parliament member exploited Latvians' historical fear of former imperial master Russia by saying on TV that rejecting the euro would put the country back on the path to the rouble zone and Moscow's influence.

POLL BLUES

Euro scepticism remains high in Latvia, one of the poorest countries in the EU where the gap between the rich and poor is widening, threatening to push many into poverty.

A survey of the public by DNB bank focusing on the euro issue found in early December that only 8 percent of people were wholly in favour of adopting the currency, while 42 percent said Latvia should not rush into the euro zone in 2014.

Forty-one percent opposed the euro outright, while 46 percent said they wanted a referendum held on the issue.

A September survey by the Latvijas Fakti polling group showed 59 percent of respondents were against joining the euro. Nearly 22 percent backed it, but, again, not in the near future.

These surveys showed people are worried that prices will rise after the switch as they did in northernmost Baltic state Estonia when it adopted the euro in 2011.

They also fret that Latvia, poor as it is, could be forced to help bail out richer euro zone countries as it would be part of the bloc-wide rescue mechanism.

In addition, there is some affection for the lat, which replaced the rouble after the country regained its independence.

In neighbouring Lithuania, new Prime Minister Algirdas Butkevicius aims to delay euro entry to at least 2015 and the president has said 2015 or 2016 might be more realistic.

"It doesn't matter how you measure it, how you ask the question, it is clear the majority are against adopting the euro in 2014," said Arnis Kaktins, head of the Latvia's SKDS polling group.

Opposition parties in parliament have attacked the government's plan, but so far stopped short of initiating legislation to force the government to call a referendum.

The head of the Constitutional Court has chimed in, saying people should have the right to express their view on whether or not to adopt the euro.

Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis, who led Latvia through the crisis and out the other side, all the time refusing to devalue the lat as some economists had urged, has said joining the euro would give Latvia a role in decision-making as the euro zone moves forward with a banking union.

Latvia has long had the lat pegged to the euro, so Dombrovskis and other pro-euro politicians say the country might as well just adopt the shared currency as soon as it qualifies.

But many remain concerned.

"We feel like people who agreed to sign the lease on a house many years ago where all euro nations live and we must move into the house - which the Spanish and the Greeks set on fire," said Valda Ozolina, 54, a librarian from the western town of Broceni, 100 km from the capital Riga.

"Maybe we should wait until they extinguish their own fire before we move in," she said during a recent tour of an exhibition on the history of money and monetary policy inside the former money vault of Latvia's central bank building.

