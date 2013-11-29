Latvia's President Andris Berzins is pictured during his meeting with his Finnish counterpart at the Kultaranta manor, the presidential summer residence in Naantali, Finland on July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva

RIGA Latvia's President Andris Berzins will start talks on Tuesday with parliamentary parties over forming a new government after the resignation of the prime minister, the president's office said on Friday.

Valdis Dombrovskis stepped down on Wednesday, taking responsibility for a supermarket collapse in Riga that killed 54 people and was partly blamed on a lack of government oversight of construction projects.

His departure brought down his centre-right government, but analysts said they did not expect it to disrupt Latvia's adoption of the euro in January, though polls suggest most voters oppose joining the single currency.

Berzins, who said he aimed to have a new government by the end of this year, will meet Dombrovskis' ruling Unity party and the biggest opposition centre-left Harmony Center on Tuesday.

He will hold meetings with other parties on Wednesday and more rounds of talks might be needed, the president's spokeswoman said.

"The president will be able to make a conclusion about the nominee to be prime minister only after the final round of negotiations," Berzins' spokeswoman Liga Krapane told Reuters.

The parties in the coalition headed by Dombrovskis have 47 votes in the 100-seat parliament, and the coalition has the support of nine independent lawmakers.

There is no clear successor to Dombrovskis, who had been in office since 2009 and had led the country through sweeping spending cuts and out of its worst economic downturn since independence.

He will serve as acting prime minister until the parliament approves the new government, but has ruled himself out of staying longer in the post.

The next parliamentary elections in Latvia are scheduled for October 2014.

(Reporting by Aija Krutaine; editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and Andrew Roche)