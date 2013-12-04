Latvia's President Andris Berzins is pictured during his meeting with his Finnish counterpart at the Kultaranta manor, the presidential summer residence in Naantali, Finland on July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva

RIGA President Andris Berzins asked Latvia's political parties on Wednesday to speed up work on forming a government and selecting a new leader after the previous prime minister Valdis Dombrovskis resigned last week.

Dombrovskis resigned with less than a month to go until the Baltic state joins the euro zone to take responsibility for a supermarket collapse in Riga that killed 54 people and was partly blamed on a lack of government oversight of construction projects.

Latvia's four centre-right parties - Dombrovskis' Unity, the Reform party, National Alliance and Union of Greens and Farmers - this week expressed willingness to work together to form a new government. No deals have been signed as the talks have just started, however.

"We came up with proposal for a broad coalition model which would represent all four centre-right parties and some independent members of parliament," Dombrovskis told journalists on Wednesday after a first meeting with the Union of Greens and Farmers, which is currently in the opposition.

The previous coalition at one point controlled 50 votes in the 100-seat parliament plus six votes from independent MPs.

Dombrovskis' coalition had recently been governing as a minority after party defections, however, and had to rely on the opposition to push through several laws.

The new four-party coalition would have 60 votes and possibly more support from independents.

"The Union of Greens and Farmers are ready to join government," party leader Augusts Brigmanis told reporters. He said it was important who would replace Dombrovskis.

The Unity party proposed three candidates to replace Dombrovskis, including outgoing defence minister Artis Pabriks, but none could win enough multi-party support.

"The president ... has asked parties to intensify consultations to agree on a new candidate and to form government as soon as possible," spokeswoman Liga Krapane said.

Dombrovskis, who had been in office since 2009 and led the country through sweeping spending cuts and out of its worst economic downturn since independence, will serve as an acting prime minister until the parliament approves new cabinet.

The next parliamentary elections in Latvia are scheduled for October 2014.

