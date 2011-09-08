Fashion and homewares retailer Laura Ashley Holdings Plc (ALY.L) said it was on track to meet its expectations for the year after doubling the interim dividend, and reported a 28 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit.

The furniture-clothing company said on Thursday that all its product categories except home accessories showed positive like-for-like sales growth in the period.

"While the consumer environment continues to be uncertain, we remain confident for the remainder of the year," the company said in a statement.

Retail sales in August fell 0.6 percent on a like-for-like basis as cash-strapped consumers bought fewer non-essential items such as homeware or furniture. For the 26 weeks to end-July, the pretax profit before exceptional charges came in at 7.3 million pounds, compared with 5.7 million pounds last year. Revenue was nearly flat at 135.3 million pounds.

The company declared an interim dividend of 1 pence.

Laura Ashley shares, which have lost a fifth of their value over the past three months, closed at 18.5 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at about 130 million pounds.

