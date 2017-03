BEIRUT Lebanese protesters staging a sit-in at the Ministry of Environment have 30 minutes to clear the building, local media quoted the interior minister as saying on Tuesday after dozens of demonstrators entered.

It was not clear what would happen if they did not leave. Protesters had gathered in the area calling on minister Mohammad Machnouk to resign over a trash disposal crisis.

