LONDON British businesses can win lucrative contracts for the soccer World Cups in Russia and Qatar, building on the success of delivering London's 2012 Olympic infrastructure ahead of time and below budget, Sports Minister Hugh Robertson said.

In an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the Leaders sport business conference, Robertson said British companies were already tendering for work in Russia ahead of the 2018 soccer World Cup, while the 2022 World Cup in Qatar presented further opportunities.

"The great calling card that British firms have now that they didn't have five or six years ago is the Olympic Park. We have built under budget and in front of time the most fantastic sports stadium this country has ever had. That is a remarkable calling card for British industry," he said.

"I hope very much that leads to a whole series of opportunities both in Moscow and in Qatar afterwards," Robertson added, saying he had meetings scheduled with Qatari representatives later Thursday.

London's Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA), the body responsible for building the Games' infrastructure, awarded more than 1,500 direct contracts worth over 6 billion pounds, 98 percent of which went to UK-based companies.

The ODA's contract for the construction of the Olympic Stadium resulted in work for 240 British companies plus many more subcontractors.

Britain's investment promotion agency, UK Trade & Investment (UKTI), has urged British firms to look at business opportunities across the growing sports sector in Qatar and elsewhere in the Gulf, which it said was forecast to be worth more than $100 billion (65 billion pounds) by 2022.

Robertson also said he was hopeful that the 2012 Olympics would provide a boost to both tourism and business and help kickstart Britain's stagnant economy.

"It's absolutely driving almost everything the Prime Minister is doing ... to use this as a growth strategy and try and bring in new business and bring in tourists to this country," Robertson said.

"UKTI are going through an extensive program of business-to-business contacts in and around the Games to try and make the most of the economic opportunity it presents," he added.

Britain's economy hardly grew at all in the nine months between October last year and June this year.

Tourism Minister John Penrose told Reuters earlier on Thursday that he had urged the British tourism industry to capitalise on the long-term opportunities provided by the Games.

"The Olympics themselves are only the hors d'oeuvre, not the main course. The Olympics will mean we've got probably the biggest TV audience the planet has ever seen looking at Britain," he said.

"The aim is to get a permanent uplift in the way that people view Britain and whether or not they're likely to come here and spend time here."

