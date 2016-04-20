BEIRUT An Australian woman and television crew charged with kidnapping her children from their father in Beirut were set to be released on Wednesday, a judge said, after an out-of-court settlement was reached between the sides.
The mother, Sally Faulkner, and four-member Australian "60 minutes" television crew were charged on April 12 with involvement with kidnapping after the woman's two children were snatched off the street following a custody dispute with their Lebanese father.
(The story was refiled to correct the date of charges in paragraph 2)
(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Toby Chopra)