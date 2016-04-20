A sealed truck, believed to be transporting Australian woman Sally Faulkner, the mother of the al-Amin children, and Australian reporter Tara Brown, heads towards Lebanon's Baabda Prison For Women where they are set to be officially released, Lebanon April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A policeman escorts Australian woman Sally Faulkner, the mother of the al-Amin children, to be transported from a courthouse towards Lebanon's Baabda Prison For Women where she is set to be officially released, Lebanon April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Members of Australian '60 Minutes' television crew greet Australian Sally Faulkner, the mother of the al-Amin children, in the presence of Australian reporter Tara Brown, upon their release from Lebanon's Baabda Prison for women, Lebanon April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Members of the Australian '60 minutes' television crew wait inside a vehicle for the release of Australian Sally Faulkner, the mother of the al-Amin children, and Australian reporter Tara Brown from Lebanon's Baabda Prison for women, Lebanon April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A member of the Australian '60 minutes' television crew embraces Australian Sally Faulkner, the mother of the al-Amin children, upon her release from Lebanon's Baabda Prison for women, Lebanon April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A policeman escorts Australian Sally Faulkner (R), the mother of the al-Amin children, and Australian reporter Tara Brown, upon their release from Lebanon's Baabda Prison for women, Lebanon April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A policeman escorts Australian Sally Faulkner, the mother of the al-Amin children, upon her release from Lebanon's Baabda Prison for women, Lebanon April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A member of the Australian '60 minutes' television crew waits inside a vehicle for the release of Australian Sally Faulkner, the mother of the al-Amin children, and Australian reporter Tara Brown from Lebanon's Baabda Prison for women, Lebanon April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A policeman escorts Australian Sally Faulkner (R), the mother of the al-Amin children, and Australian reporter Tara Brown, upon their release from Lebanon's Baabda Prison for women, Lebanon April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT An Australian woman and television crew charged with kidnapping her children from their father in Beirut were set to be released on Wednesday, a judge said, after an out-of-court settlement was reached between the sides.

The mother, Sally Faulkner, and four-member Australian "60 minutes" television crew were charged on April 12 with involvement with kidnapping after the woman's two children were snatched off the street following a custody dispute with their Lebanese father.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Toby Chopra)