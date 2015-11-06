BEIRUT A roadside bomb blast hit an army vehicle in northern Lebanese on Friday, wounding two soldiers, a day after a bombing in the same town killed nine people, a security source said.

The soldiers' wounds were not serious, and damage to the armoured personnel carrier they were travelling in was limited, the source said.

The bombings occurred in Arsal, which lies close to the Syrian border and has seen spillovers of violence from the civil war next door.

Thursday's car bomb blast appeared to target a religious society made up of Syrian scholars who were involved in negotiations for the release of Lebanese soldiers being held by Islamists.

The army fought several days of deadly battles with insurgent groups, including Islamic State and Nusra Front, last year during an incursion into Arsal. The soldiers were captured as the Islamist fighters withdrew.

