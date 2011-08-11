Security officers inspect the site where a hand grenade exploded near a judge's car in the Antelias area, north of Beirut August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir

BEIRUT An explosion near a car belonging to the son of a Lebanese judge killed at least one person in a Christian suburb of northern Beirut Thursday, police and medical officers said.

George Kitani, head of the Lebanese Red Cross, told LBC television that one person was killed and another seriously injured in the blast. A police officer and security sources earlier said two people were killed.

The security sources said the blast occurred near a car belonging to the son of judge Albert Sarhan.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Editing by Andrew Heavens)