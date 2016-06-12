Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BEIRUT The headquarters of Lebanon's Blom Bank was the target of a bomb blast in Beirut on Sunday, the interior minister told Reuters.
The bomb was left in a bag by the back wall of the building, Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk added.
"Politically it is clear that target was Blom Bank only," he said, adding that the attack had nothing to do with Islamic State, which has mounted suicide bombings in Beirut. Machnouk said initial reports indicated there had been no fatalities.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
PHNOM PENH Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Thursday a law was being amended to stop anyone convicted of an offence from running for office for five years, effectively barring his main rival from elections.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' meetings, called on Russia on Thursday to use its influence with rebels in east Ukraine to stop a recent spike in violence there.