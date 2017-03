BEIRUT The al Qaeda-linked Abdullah Azzam Brigades claimed responsibility for two blasts in Beirut on Wednesday in a message on its Twitter account.

"In a little while, God willing, there will be important announcements on the attack of the Iranian cultural centre in Beirut by your brothers in the Abdullah Azzam Brigades, from the Hussein Bin Ali cell," it said.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Andrew Heavens)