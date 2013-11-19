WASHINGTON The United States on Tuesday condemned a suicide bombing that killed at least 23 people near an Iranian embassy compound in Beirut, but said it was too soon to say who was responsible for the attack.

"We call on all parties to exercise calm and restraint to avoid inflaming the situation further," White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing.

"Acts of terror only reinforce our determination to work with the institutions of the Lebanese state," Carney said, noting U.S. officials are unable to confirm at this point who is responsible for the attack.

